- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger‘s name has not rested from the jaws of her detractors following her second appearance on United Showbiz last Saturday.

Her nemesis Nana Tornado had come for Afia’s head after she claimed on the show that her rampant attacks on people are a result of them coming at her first and not otherwise.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar told me Fadda Dickson wanted to use her for Sika Duro – Tonardo

This saw the resurfacing of an old video that appears to show Afia mocking Nana Ama McBrown over her inability to bear a child, until 2019 when she had Baby Maxin.

In the video, Afia was apparently poking fun at some Ghanaian celebs who were surprisingly welcoming babies up to six months after marriage and asked to know the secret behind their short labour timeline to proffer the same solution to McBrown.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown opens up about her journey to having a child

Many decoded her utterances as a vague attempt at teasing McBrown. But in her response to these allegations, Afia Schwar has vehemently denied ever attacking or speaking ill of the multifaceted actress.

Nana Tornado has been barking at Afia Schwar for nearly a week after she was invited on Nana McBrown’s show to speak about her bedroom matters with Chairman Wontumi.

He wondered why Fadda Dickson and the crew at Despite Media Group, owners of UTV, would give a traitor like Afia Schwar a platform to amplify her noisy social media dogfights with revered personalities on national television.

He finally got a response from Afia Schwar which has further intensified their longstanding beef.

In his rebuttal, Tornado urged Business mogul Kwame Despite to keep his radio and TV station in check as Afia Schwar’s friendship with Managing Director Fadda Dickson could have some implications on the performance of his business.

We are in for a long ride as it appears the acrimony between these two personalities is not fading away anytime soon.