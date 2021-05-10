Afia Schwar reveals what will make her have an interview on the Delay Show (Video)

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has revealed the condition(s) that will make her show up on one of Ghana’s undoubtedly best TV shows, The Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso-Delay.

According to her, the only thing that will make her sit with Delay for an interview is Money. She explains that the moment can only be possible only if someone offers to pay her big money to appear on the Delay Show.

Afia made these remarks while speaking in an interview with Angel FM’s Okyeame Quophi on the ‘Drive Time Show’. Hilariously she chipped in that she can even sit with Satan for an interview when offered money.

“Money. If somebody offers to pay me big money. I’m a businesswoman o! when given much money I can even have an interview with Satan”.

Watch the video here;

Since time immemorial, Afia Schwar and Delay have not been on good terms. The two still have some long-standing unfinished business to settle.

A few years back Afia Schwar and Delay were very close friends. The duo’s relationship in the public space was the best. Afia Schwarznegger was acting in the Delay produced TV series, “Afia Schwarznegger”.

The series came to a sudden pause when Afia Schwarznegger came out and reportedly asserted that Delay didn’t treat her well. That led to the heated argument between Delay and Afia Schwarzenegger.

Following this ‘beef’, the two popular and controversial media celebrities have been bashing and throwing shades at each other at the least chance.