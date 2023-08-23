Afia Schwar’s second marriage collapses as she marries for the third time in the US

- Advertisement -

Recall that in February this year, controversial Ghanaian media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popular as Afia Schwarzenegger, married for the second time.

In videos that went viral, the comedienne married in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Afia Schwar’s second marriage followed after years of breaking up with her first husband Lawrence Abrokwa over infidelity issues.

Apparently, Afia Schwar has found a new suitor she would spend the rest of her life with.

Unlike the usual Afia Schwar, she decided to keep her wedding a secret this time.

During a TikTok live session just a few hours ago, Afia Schwar confirmed that she has married again in the US after the collapse of her second marriage.

She flaunted her diamond ring to her fans and also said that she’s now living her best life.

The news has come as a shocker to Ghanaians as no one saw that coming. Congratulations to Afia.

