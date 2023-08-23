type here...
“Mcbrown is barren and didn’t give naturally” – Sally Mann speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Mcbrown finally replies Sally Mann for trolling her for not giving birth naturally
Just about two months ago, Sally Mann slammed Nana Ama Mcbrown for not giving birth naturally

The outspoken Ghanaian entertainment pundit, dragged Mcbrown in the mud while spitting venom on her.

Sally in the interview after she was asked about McBrown called her a hypocrite and described most of the things she does as hypocritical.

In the same interview, Sally Mann also mocked Nana Ama McBrown over childbirth claiming she could not give birth naturally with subtle barren remarks

Prior to this, Sally Frimpong Mann had some time ago chastised Nana Ama Mcbrown for keeping mute about her enhanced body shape when Ghanaians raised concerns.

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, Sally Mann stated that she expected Mcbrown to come out and publicly confess to Ghanaians about undergoing liposuction.

She stated that the actress tried deceiving the public, making it look like she gained her sudden humongous body shape through natural means.

Stating the records straight during an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje – Sally Mann emphasised that she didn’t mock Mcbrown but just spoke the truth.

Fearless and controversial Sally Mann further asserted that she doesn’t hate Nana Ama Mcbrown.

According to Sally Mann, her comments were borne out of anger and she didn’t actually mean to attack Nana Ama Mcbrown.

She also stated that Zionfelix is the one who made her used ‘barren and unnatural birth’ comments about Mcbrown

Source:GHpage

