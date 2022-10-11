Afia Schwar set to marry

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar’s spiritual mother, Prophetess Irene Adu Gyamfi has exclusively revealed that our very own Afia Schwar is set to marry.

Speaking on Kingdom Plus FM, Prophetess Irene Adu Gyamfi claimed Afia Schwar’s most recent visit abroad was part of the preparations geared towards her big day.

She affirmed that she has met Afia Schwar’s husband-to-be and he’s a very handsome gentleman and also well-to-do.

Prophetess Irene Adu Gyamfi who leaked the juicy information on live radio also disclosed that Afia Schwar’s wedding will be hosted abroad because a lot of Ghanaians are evil wishers.

This news has come as a shock to many Ghanaians because it was the least expected.

Afia Schwar herself is yet to react to her spiritual mother’s claims and either confirm or rubbish them.

Afia Schwar and Abrokwah ended their marriage after the mother of three was busted by the husband in bed with another man. The naked video of her surfaced on the Internet and went viral fast.

After that incident, the life of Afia Schwarzenegger has been laced with one scandal after another.