Maa Linda has finally reacted to Afia Schwar’s threats to relate her daughter’s alleged threesome videos on the internet if she fails to throw in the towel very soon.

Just two days ago, Afia Schwar leaked an audio on her Ig page believed to be a conversation between Maa Linda’s daughter Rocklyn and one of her friends who’s also into the hookup business.

In the audio, the lady who spoke and has since been pinned as Maa Linda’s daughter confitrnmed that she used to do hookup.

She also disclosed that she stopped the hookup business after she was nearly caught by her longtime boyfriend whoearly called their affair a quit.

Apparently, reports on the internet suggest that Afia Schwar bribed Maa Linda’s friend Sarpongmaa who is a hookup kingpin to set her friend up and she succeeded after receiving an undisclosed amount of money from the petty mother of two.

Maa Linda who has given Afia Schwar a very tough fight has come out to vehemently dismiss Afia Schwar’s claim that it was her daughter who spoke in the audio.

According to Maa Linda in her rebuttal, Afia Schwar is a terrible lair because it wasn’t her daughter who spoke in the aduo and made those damning confessions.

She bravely dared the commedinne to drop the sex videos of her daughters if she truly has such information in her custody.

Clearly, Maa Linda is aware Afia Schwar has no such videos and she only released the fake audio to disgrace her family.

Maa Linda also rained insults on Afia Schwar after describing her as a pathetic-terrible liar.

