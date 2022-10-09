type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAfia Schwar reacts to Agradaa's alleged scamming of church members
Entertainment

Afia Schwar reacts to Agradaa’s alleged scamming of church members

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar reacts to Agradaa's alleged scamming of church members
- Advertisement -

Controversial Afia Schwar has reacted to the trending news of Nana Agradaa reportedly scamming her church members.

Earlier yesterday, Evangelist Patricia Oduro, better known as Nana Agradaa took over social media trends after she was accused of allegedly defrauding members of her church with her infamous money-doubling scam.

Information gathered indicates the former fetish priestess has revived her “Sika Gari” scheme and has successfully swindled her first set of victims in her church.

Apparently, Nana Agradaa had earlier promised on TV to give away GH¢300,000 to her congregation with the guarantee of doubling whatever money an individual offers her.

The exciting news attracted many people to her church on Saturday to pledge various amounts of money, hoping to have it in tenfolds.

The victims, however, ended up disappointed after Nana Agradaa shut her church doors and absconded after delivering a sermon.

Reacting to this trending issue, Afia Schwar has argued that the people Nana Agradaa duped deserve what has happened to them.

According to her, the people Nana Agradaa has allegedly duped are not vulnerable but a set of greedy people who have refused to put their minds to work.

Sharing her opinion in a self-made video, Afia Schwar defended Nana Agradaa by insisting that since she didn’t force anyone to bring her money – The people she duped should stop worrying about Ghanaians on the internet.

She continued that if Agradaa’s latest victims are not greedy, there’s no way she would have swindled them of their hard-earned cash.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

Nana Agradaa arrested

The Police have arrested the leader and founder of Heaven Way Church in WeijaPatricia Asiedua, aka ‘Nana Agradaa’ following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some of her church members. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, October 9, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    88 %
    0.3mph
    20 %
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News