- Advertisement -

Controversial Afia Schwar has reacted to the trending news of Nana Agradaa reportedly scamming her church members.

Earlier yesterday, Evangelist Patricia Oduro, better known as Nana Agradaa took over social media trends after she was accused of allegedly defrauding members of her church with her infamous money-doubling scam.

Information gathered indicates the former fetish priestess has revived her “Sika Gari” scheme and has successfully swindled her first set of victims in her church.

Apparently, Nana Agradaa had earlier promised on TV to give away GH¢300,000 to her congregation with the guarantee of doubling whatever money an individual offers her.

The exciting news attracted many people to her church on Saturday to pledge various amounts of money, hoping to have it in tenfolds.

The victims, however, ended up disappointed after Nana Agradaa shut her church doors and absconded after delivering a sermon.

Reacting to this trending issue, Afia Schwar has argued that the people Nana Agradaa duped deserve what has happened to them.

According to her, the people Nana Agradaa has allegedly duped are not vulnerable but a set of greedy people who have refused to put their minds to work.

Sharing her opinion in a self-made video, Afia Schwar defended Nana Agradaa by insisting that since she didn’t force anyone to bring her money – The people she duped should stop worrying about Ghanaians on the internet.

She continued that if Agradaa’s latest victims are not greedy, there’s no way she would have swindled them of their hard-earned cash.

Watch the video below to know more…

Nana Agradaa arrested

The Police have arrested the leader and founder of Heaven Way Church in WeijaPatricia Asiedua, aka ‘Nana Agradaa’ following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some of her church members. READ MORE HERE