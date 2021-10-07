Afia Schwar shares a throwback pic of her as a flight attendant

- Advertisement -

Thursday’s are for throwbacks, #TBT!. It’s a day to look at life in retrospect, usually with photos and videos that give people nostalgia and fond memories of the past in contrast to where one finds themselves currently.

Afia Schwarzenegger in a cynical post has shared a throwback picture of her as a flight attendant in Zambia for Zambian Airways.

The controversial socialite in a new post on his Instagram page showed the ID badge of herself being a Flight Attendant of Zambian Airways in 2009.

Schwar revealed she did a chattered contract flight for Zambia Airways for some months.

In the post, she captioned, “Let me feed the blogs…Throw back papapaaa .. did a chattered contract flight for Zambia Airways for some months…Was right there at the Tarmac when they brought the late President Mwnawasa…Yes ooo I am not your mate”

See the Screenshot of the post;

This throwback picture is to show critics or naysayers who doubt her claims of being once a flight attendant.