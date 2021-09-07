type here...
Afia Schwar tattoos 6 bible quotations from Psalm on her back

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwarzenegger
Loudmouth and controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has inked some fresh inscriptions at her back for her husband.

In the video, she can be seen relaxing while the tattoo artist completes the work.

Ayisha’s daughter is depicted in the video as a tall and beautiful lady walking hand in hand with her mother.

Psalms 23, 27, 35, 37, 51, and 121 are seen at Afia’s back.

Her spouse encouraged her to have this type of tattoo, and she got it to make him happy, according to her caption.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

awurabakwenkwen_gh: “You should have added Psalm109. Lol.”

oneside_pixel: “The end part for me.”

ameerahamid7: “Aeii.”

amyvvonne: “Wahala.”

iamjaeoffical: “Looks neat.” Read more: https://yen.com.gh/193680-afia-schwar-actress-6-chapters-psalms-tattooed-her-husband.html

Source:Ghpage

