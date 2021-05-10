type here...
Afia Schwar threatens to beat Akufo-Addo if he pays 'greedy' MenzGold customers

By Kweku Derrick
nam1 nana addo and afia schwar
Outspoken TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger has threatened to “beat up” President Nana Akufo-Addo if he succumbs to pressure to pay “greedy” customers of defunct gold dealership company, MenzGold.

The company’s operating license was primarily for gold trading and export, but it extended its operations to investments. This operation was regarded as unauthorised and the government through the Bank of Ghana issued series of warnings to clients against investing with the firm.

The firm was subsequently shut down in September 2018 by the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) causing funds of clients to get locked up.

Reacting to calls on the government to retrieve their monies, Afia Schwar said she will not sit by for the President to pay clients with taxpayers hard-earned monies.

“The government came out through the Bank of Ghana to warn Ghanaians not to do business with Nana Mensah Appiah. MenzGod customers came out and told the government to keep quiet for them to work,” she said in an interview on Kingdom FM.

“If the President takes our money to pay these greedy people, we will catch him and beat him up,” she threatened.

“It will be blows if the President tries to pay these greedy people with our hard-earned monies. MenzGold issue is a delicate issue and if you want to challenge the government on it, you will be sorry.”

Source:GHPage

Monday, May 10, 2021
