Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly destroys the relationship between the husband of Ohemaa Woyeje and a borga friend

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Radio and Television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has once again been hit with another accusation and this time it involves Angel FM presenter Ohemaa Woyeje’s husband.

According to Instagram blogger Thosecalledcelebs, Ohemaa Woyeje’s husband is no longer on good terms with one of his friends who is based in Holland.

It said that Afia Schwarzenegger used her ‘self put-put’ attitude to become friends with the said man based in Holland and their friendship resulted in a relationship.

The relationship became so strong that Afia managed to create a fight between the two friends.

Fast forward, Ohemaa Woyeje invited Ayisha Modi on her show and provided her with the platform to insult and disgrace Afia Schwar.

The Faceless blogger alleges that Ohemaa Woyeje’s comment on Afia Schwar’s timeline to sympathise with her is not real she is just doing that as damage control to their already ruined relationship.

She posted this on her timeline: “After Shwar replying to Aisha….Ohemaa Woyeje just posted this…. if you can read through lines ….you will see that… something is not well between Ohemaa and Afia ? after collecting her husband’s friend, the Hollandaise from Afia ….you didn’t end it there…you have invited Aisha to come and ins*ult her….you now wanna fo damage control….ad3n aaa….I still love u…. co?ard.”

See the screenshot below:

Source:GhPage

