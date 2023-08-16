- Advertisement -

US-based social media commentator Ayisha Modi is not sparing Afia Schwarzenegger at all with her latest attack on the TV and radio personality.

Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwarzenegger used to be friends before they both fell out with each other following a misunderstanding and they have both been at the neck of each other and dropping secrets.

In a new video available online, Ayisha Modi has revealed that Afia Schwarzenegger never spent a dime on her father’s funeral because she was broke and had no money.

According to her, Afia Schwarzenegger was walking around and begging for money from people and at a point was even forcing people to give her money so she could hold a befitting funeral for his late father.

Ayisha Modi claimed Afia Schwarzenegger went to Tracey Boakye to get money from her father’s funeral since they are all members of the mafia gang.

But Tracey being a good friend took everything up herself and sponsored everything about the funeral to save her friend from shame but now Afia is paying her back with evil.

