- Advertisement -

A secretary at the Energy Ministry identified as Regina Abanga has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service for stealing an amount of Ghc 287,775 belonging to ADB.

Information has it that, Regina carried out her act after allegedly hacking into the ATMs of the bank and withdrawing huge sums of cash.

Between November 2022 and June 2023, Regina, a single mother, used ATM machines operated by ADB to withdraw GH287,775.47 from the bank.

According to the prosecution, on June 15, 2023, Regina made an unusual withdrawal, which led Solomon Inkoom of the ADB’s Labone branch to report it to the bank, which led to the discovery of the stolen funds.

Also Read: ‘I’m safe and sound’ – Stonebwoy

Regina’s ATM card was blocked to stop further withdrawals when he reported it to the bank’s officials.

When the accused attempted to withdraw cash from an ATM at ADB’s Ridge branch in Accra on June 16, 2023, at 1700 hours, her card was confiscated.

When Regina proceeded to the banking area to inform management of the event, the bank’s risk team detained her and turned her over to the Ministries Police.

Regina confessed to the crime when being questioned, saying she used the funds to finance a three-story building as well as buy a Toyota Vitz with the license plate GE-3545-21.

Read More: No artiste can beef me because am on a different level – E.L