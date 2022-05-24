type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAfia Schwarzenegger goes back to start her own radio show
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger goes back to start her own radio show

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwar and Chairman Wontumi on radio
Afia Schwar and Chairman Wontumi
- Advertisement -

Controversial presenter and self-acclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger, has revived her Schwar online radio after being snubbed by Chairman Wontumi.

Weeks ago, the presenter was on Chairman Wontumi’s newly established Wontumi FM where she had the opportunity to host a programme only for that day.

It was suspected that she was going to be one of the main presenters for the new station but things didn’t go that way as Delay who happens to be her former boss was chosen over Afia Schwar.

Following this, she threw in her support for one other person who is contesting Chairman Wontumi for the position of the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the NPP.

Netizens including her former best friend Nana Tornado mocked and trolled her for not getting employed.

This we believed has angered Afia Schwarzenegger forcing her to revive her online radio which shut down after working for some few weeks.

In a post sighted on her social media handle, Afia announced that she is starting her own school on her online radio.

According to the post, the name of the programme is ‘State of the Nation Address’ and its set to commence of 1st June.

She posted: “She is back,stronger n wiser ,ready for to serve Ghana ..Your favourite political police will highlight some of the political challenges n corruption in the country…TELL A FRIEND TO TELL FRIEND. QUEEN SCHWAR IS BACK..staring 1st June 2022,7pm sharp”

See screenshot below:

Wishing her all the best as she revives her career as a radio presenter.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 24, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    78.8 ° F
    78.8 °
    78.8 °
    81 %
    1.9mph
    100 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News