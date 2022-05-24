- Advertisement -

Controversial presenter and self-acclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger, has revived her Schwar online radio after being snubbed by Chairman Wontumi.

Weeks ago, the presenter was on Chairman Wontumi’s newly established Wontumi FM where she had the opportunity to host a programme only for that day.

It was suspected that she was going to be one of the main presenters for the new station but things didn’t go that way as Delay who happens to be her former boss was chosen over Afia Schwar.

Following this, she threw in her support for one other person who is contesting Chairman Wontumi for the position of the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the NPP.

Netizens including her former best friend Nana Tornado mocked and trolled her for not getting employed.

This we believed has angered Afia Schwarzenegger forcing her to revive her online radio which shut down after working for some few weeks.

In a post sighted on her social media handle, Afia announced that she is starting her own school on her online radio.

According to the post, the name of the programme is ‘State of the Nation Address’ and its set to commence of 1st June.

She posted: “She is back,stronger n wiser ,ready for to serve Ghana ..Your favourite political police will highlight some of the political challenges n corruption in the country…TELL A FRIEND TO TELL FRIEND. QUEEN SCHWAR IS BACK..staring 1st June 2022,7pm sharp”

See screenshot below:

Wishing her all the best as she revives her career as a radio presenter.