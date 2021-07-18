- Advertisement -

Controversial actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has once again lamented about the unbearable pain she’s experiencing in one of her knees.

About a month ago, the mother-of-three took to social media to disclose that she has been diagnosed with Osteoarthritis (chronic breakdown of cartilage in the joints) and cried out about the discomfort she’s been experiencing.

She has since been spotted limping around with a bandage wrapped around her left knee.

On Sunday, Afia Schwarzenegger cried out about her bad knee on Instagram for the umpteenth time and called on her fans to pray for her.

She swore that the severity of the pain could make one become an alcoholic if they go through what she’s experiencing.

“My knee is an attention-seeking Bitch.. Period!!! Oya remember me in prayers cos this kind pain can turn someone into alcoholic ooo,” Afia Schwarzenegger posted to her social media handle.

Last month, Afia Schwar disclosed that her Doctor had prescribed at least three remedies to her knee problem.

According to her, she has been advised to undergo surgery alongside take in some anti-inflammatory medication in order to make full recovery.

Afia Schwar went further to reveal that her doctor’s third recommendation for her osteoarthritis treatment is to smoke or drink marijuana. She, therefore, called on the Ghana Police to grant her permission to use the illegal substance for health purposes.

“The doctor said narcotics, particularly, weed. He said if I know how to use it, I should boil some and drink or smoke it. So with all due respect, I am putting it before Ghana police,” Afia Schwarzenegger said in a video.

According to Afia who is already known for smoking marijuana, she stopped smoking for some time so she will need help on how and where to get some weed for her osteoarthritis treatment.

“Ghana police help me, it is you guys who know those who sell wee,” she added.