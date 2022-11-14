- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed Afia Schwarzenegger has jet off outside the motherland to undergo some surgeries.

According to her in a video shared on her Instagram handle, she revealed that she was in Turkey to have hair surgery,as well as, other surgeries.

Afia Schwar also mentioned that she will be in Turkey for some few weeks to make sure she recovers very well.

He full post reads: “Hi fam Am in turkey for a couple of surgeries.. gonna be here for some weeks since .

I am doing a lot on my health….my knee as well as a hair transplant n removal of moles or whatever it’s called Can’t disclose everything here because some of you are witches n wizards @elitinternationalhairclinic does hair transplant, laser surgeries, scare removal surgeries and also have a dental department.

They are the best here in turkey .

Their nurses are awesome, the doctors are really cool and I would like for you follow me on this interesting journey .

Also kindly follow @elitinternationalhairclinic for consultation n questions on any of their services The doctors are really cool and the nurses are awesome.

Turkey is a very nice country with no racism good food n their hospitals are very very nice.

A very BIG thank you to @dr.serkanbalta for this health influencing opportunity

So come with me as I take you thru 4 different surgeries.”

Watch the video below: