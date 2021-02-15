type here...
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger settles her beef with Mzbel on her birthday

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Afia Schwarzenegger has squashed her beef with her nemesis Mzbel on her birthday.

On February 14, 2021, Afia Schwar turned 39 and began a new chapter in her life rid of all squabbles and bad blood.

In a new video shared on her Instagram page, the comedienne apologized to Mzbel and claimed to have let go of every misunderstanding between them.

The actress and the singer have been at each other’s necks for months now with each of them bent on exposing the other.

Both celebrities were once inseparable but their friendship hit the rocks after Mzbel allegedly stole the comedienne’s boyfriend.

However, Afia Schwarzenegger has done her bit in trying to patch things up with Mzbel and we hope it all ends there.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Mzbel is yet to react to Afia’s video and we’d see if she would also jump on the bandwagon of peace.

Source:GHPAGE

