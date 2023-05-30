Afia Schwarzenegger sues Lawyer Maurice Ampaw for defamation

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Controversial Socialite and Media Personality Afia Schwarzenegger has sued Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

The socialite is suing the lawyer for defamation an amount of 1000,000. According to the writ, Afia has sued Lawyer Maurice for calling out that she sleeps with dogs.

The lawyer has been attacking her on various shows on TV and Radio.

In June 2022 the lawyer claimed Afia Schwar slept with a dog and her lawyers wrote to him to retract his statement but he didn’t

In the writs, is it established that Ampaw’s defamatory statements against Afia have affected her source of livelihood in social media influencing.

Again, it has affected the education and privacy of her children where one is a minor.

Afia Schwarzenegger who makes money off social media says the comment has affected her and hence the decision to sue.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE WRITE OF SUMMONS

.