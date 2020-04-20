Afia Schwarzenegger twerks as she jubilates over the lifting of the partial lockdown (Video)

Controversial television and radio presenter Afia Schwarzenegger seems to be very happy about the lifting of the partial lockdown from Greater Kumasi, Greater Accra and other hotspots of the coronavirus.

The news about the new development in measures in fighting the coronavirus was channelled by the President Nana Akuffo Addo in his 7th national address on the COVID-19.

Addressing the nation in a televised broadcast, the President said the lockdown will be lifted from 1 am on Monday, April 20.

He, further stated that social gatherings remain restricted to an extent, public transports are equally expected to run with a considerable number of passengers.

Afia Schwar reacting to the news shared a video of her on social media precisely on Instagram twerking in jubilation over the lift of the lockdown.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Afia can disturb oo lol…