type here...
GhPage Entertainment Afia Schwar meets Medikal for the recording of their song called pandemic
Entertainment

Afia Schwar meets Medikal for the recording of their song called pandemic

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Afia Schwar Medikal
Afia Schwar Medikal
- Advertisement -

Medikal in a new video was seen hanging out with Afia Schwarzenegger in her mansion with their new banger titled, pandemic, yet to drop.

The reigning Hiplife Hip-hop artist of the year at the 2020 VGMAs is set to feature on the song dubbed pandemic which was produced by the comedienne.

It almost seems that Afia’s decision to put out music was influenced by Hajia4Real’s new release.

In somewhat a career switch, Emelia Brobbey(actress), Hajia4Real(Model) and now Afia Schwar have all ventured into music.

Even though they are in the show business and they are allowed to explore other fields in the creative arts industry, one may wonder if they have the talent to do so.

Hajia4Real’s Badder Than song, for instance, has had some great reception as in Nana Aba Anamoah’s opinion it is a solid song.

On the other hand, Afia Schwarzenegger and Medikal’s song is set to be released on December 12 per the flyer seen on social media.

However, Medikal has been spotted chilling at the controversial media personality’s house and has sparked speculation that they may be recording their song in no time.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Music lovers are wondering if this will be another short-lived commercial song or one to keep in the archives.

While fans of both Medikal and Afia are waiting on their new music, trolls are also waiting in the corner to bash them if the music doesn’t hit right.

We will definitely see how it goes on December 12.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, December 3, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
3.5mph
40 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
80 °

TRENDING

President Akufo-Addo caught on tape allegedly receiving $40,000 bribe

News Mr. Tabernacle -
H.E President Akufo-Addo in a video going viral is seen receiving $40,000 bribe from 2 visitors (we are told they are affiliated...
Read more

Bulldog sacked for the second time by Shatta Wale

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Reports reaching us indicate that artiste manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has been sacked for the second time by dancehall artiste...
Read more

Regina Daniels knows I will marry a 7th wife-Ned Nwoko

Nigeria News RASHAD -
Ned Nwoko, the Nigerian billionaire who is married to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has finally opened up on marrying a 7th wife...
Read more

Netizen reacts after Serwaa Amihere shared a night out photo with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Gh One presenter Serwaa Amihere has sent social media into a frinzy after she shared a photo with the Minister of Information...
Read more

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

Kweku Baako reveals the identity of the person who recorded Akufo-Addo’s alleged bribe video

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has boldly come out disclosing the identity of the person...
Read more

Kalybos, Prince David Osei, storms Ayawaso West to campaign against John Dumelo

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
In less than five days to come, Ghana will go to polls to elect its leader to rule the affairs of the...
Read more

Pictures of Kevin Taylor’s white wife and daughter hit social media

Lifestyle Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Kevin Taylor's beautiful wife and daughter have been seen in new photos posted on Instagram. The US-based Ghanaian political...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News