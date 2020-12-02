Afia Schwar meets Medikal for the recording of their song called pandemic

- Advertisement -

Medikal in a new video was seen hanging out with Afia Schwarzenegger in her mansion with their new banger titled, pandemic, yet to drop.

The reigning Hiplife Hip-hop artist of the year at the 2020 VGMAs is set to feature on the song dubbed pandemic which was produced by the comedienne.

It almost seems that Afia’s decision to put out music was influenced by Hajia4Real’s new release.

In somewhat a career switch, Emelia Brobbey(actress), Hajia4Real(Model) and now Afia Schwar have all ventured into music.

Even though they are in the show business and they are allowed to explore other fields in the creative arts industry, one may wonder if they have the talent to do so.

Hajia4Real’s Badder Than song, for instance, has had some great reception as in Nana Aba Anamoah’s opinion it is a solid song.

On the other hand, Afia Schwarzenegger and Medikal’s song is set to be released on December 12 per the flyer seen on social media.

However, Medikal has been spotted chilling at the controversial media personality’s house and has sparked speculation that they may be recording their song in no time.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Music lovers are wondering if this will be another short-lived commercial song or one to keep in the archives.

While fans of both Medikal and Afia are waiting on their new music, trolls are also waiting in the corner to bash them if the music doesn’t hit right.

We will definitely see how it goes on December 12.