type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleAfter 14 years of marriage, husband discovers that he isn't the biological...
Lifestyle

After 14 years of marriage, husband discovers that he isn’t the biological father of his 3 kids

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Husband weeps as his wife falls out of love with him after sponsoring her nursing education in the UK
- Advertisement -

A disgruntled man has taken to social media to share a touching story that has left many readers emotional.

According to the man, he has been married for 14 years now and he recently discovered that he isn’t the biological father of ‘three kids’ who are all boys.

READ ALSO: Photos of the GH woman who was killed in the US by her husband drops

As disclosed by the man who’s a pastor, he secretly went for a DNA and it was clear that he wasn’t the father of the kids.

He repeated the test for all 3 children and once again, they were all not his.

In his post, he disclosed that he has been living with this situation for the past 8 years and he’s beginning to get irritated by both the children and his wife.

Read the full story from the thread below…

READ ALSO: Ghanaian man reportedly kills his wife in the US – Shocking details drop

READ ALSO: 25-year-old lady set to break Guinness World Record with 200-hour séx marathon

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 11, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    78.2 ° F
    78.2 °
    78.2 °
    82 %
    3.1mph
    53 %
    Tue
    78 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    82 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways