After 14 years of marriage, husband discovers that he isn’t the biological father of his 3 kids

A disgruntled man has taken to social media to share a touching story that has left many readers emotional.
According to the man, he has been married for 14 years now and he recently discovered that he isn’t the biological father of ‘three kids’ who are all boys.
READ ALSO: Photos of the GH woman who was killed in the US by her husband drops
As disclosed by the man who’s a pastor, he secretly went for a DNA and it was clear that he wasn’t the father of the kids.
He repeated the test for all 3 children and once again, they were all not his.
In his post, he disclosed that he has been living with this situation for the past 8 years and he’s beginning to get irritated by both the children and his wife.
Read the full story from the thread below…
READ ALSO: Ghanaian man reportedly kills his wife in the US – Shocking details drop
READ ALSO: 25-year-old lady set to break Guinness World Record with 200-hour séx marathon