25-year-old lady set to break Guinness World Record with 200-hour séx marathon

A 25-year-old Cameroonian lady named Danny Zara has caused a stir on social media by announcing her ambitious plan to embark on a 200-hour sex marathon in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record.

In a Facebook post, Zara expressed that the Guinness World Record officials are aware of her proposed endeavour, which is scheduled to take place from July 17th to July 25th, 2023.



In her announcement, Zara called on willing men to join her in this extraordinary challenge, aiming to establish a new record for the Longest Sex Hour, or what she referred to as the “Sex_Thon.”

She wrote;

“Planet Cameroon, it is time for you to support your own so we can bring this book to our country make Nigeria no help us tear am. Thanks to my defense team Bella Powers of Bella Powers Voice.

“All we need now are guys that will Volunteer themselves for this project to be carried out. Your girl is loyal.”

