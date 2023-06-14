After 27 years, wife confesses to her husband that their daughter belongs to a ‘borga’

- Advertisement -

After two years, a Ghanaian wife has finally confessed t her husband that he isn’t the biological father of tier last child who is a lady.

According to the wife, she slept with her husband’s uncle’s son to get pregnant before he travelled abroad.

She explained that, after sleeping with her husband’s uncle’s son, she later made sure to also sleep with her husband within that same week so that he’ll be convinced that he was responsible for the pregnancy.

Now, the borga wants her daughter back, hence, he has instructed the man to calculate all the monies he has spent on his 27-year-old daughter since infancy till date so that he pays him off.

The disturbed husband who’s still in shock after getting to know this heavy secret is now worried about the ‘real father’ of the two other kids he shares with his wife.

Below are some of the reactions from netizens who have come across the sad story…



KingDavid2255 – Fear woman pro max

Kingmiorganjnr3135 – Now we all go enjoy DNA because the women are becoming something else

iamkingbr – Hmmmm. Men must do DNA tests whenever their wives and girlfriends birth for them. You can never be sure. The ladies in the generation are heartless. This is sad. Men must be wise

Moneyman107 – Dna should done the first day the child was born

