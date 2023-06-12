type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleHusband returns home to find pastor chopping his wife in wheelbarrow style...
Lifestyle

Husband returns home to find pastor chopping his wife in wheelbarrow style position (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Husband returns home to find pastor chopping his wife in wheelbarrow style position (Video)
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian husband has narrated how he caught his pastor red-handed screwing his wife in his matrimonial home.

The pastor, whose name is not yet known, was nabbed in the act sweating profusely as though he was partaking in an Olympic marathon.

According to the man, his wife thought he had left for the airport because he was travelling to India for a business deal.

READ ALSO: Video of the moment a pastor’s wife caught staking a sports bet during church service

But he came home halfway to pick something and it was then that he heard some unusual sound.

He explained that he first heard the pastor telling his wife to shut up while he was using his heavy and tall anaconda joystick to penetrate her V.

Feeling heartbroken, he rushed to the bedroom and found the pastor chopping his wife in the wheelbarrow-style position.

Meanwhile, the husband claims he chopped his wife 6 times before leaving home that fateful day hence he was shocked to see her sleeping with another man despite the earlier 6-hot rounds.

READ ALSO: Husband drags wife to Aunty Naa for not moaning during intercourse (Video)

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Monday, June 12, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    82 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways