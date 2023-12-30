Afua Aduonum finally replies Nigerian lady who insulted and cursed her (Video)

- Advertisement -

Recall that during Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon attempt, a Nigerian lady simply named Jazmine Sing went live on TikTok to fume at her.

In the viral video, the pretty TikToker who looked visibly angry verbally attacked Afua Aduonum and accused her of being jealous.



Even though she did not directly mention the name of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, she remarked that persons supporting the Ghanaian can pray and fast yet she will not be named as the new record holder for the longest singing marathon.

She further added that between herself and Afua, she was the first to apply to the Guinness World Records for permission to attempt the longest singing marathon hence moves by another to also take on the same challenge is nothing short of greed and jealousy.

Addressing Jazmine’s attack on her during an exclusive interview with UTV on United Showbiz program, Afua Aduonum revealed that she didn’t even know that someone was challenging her during her singathon session.

According to Afua, she doesn’t even know Jazmine in the first place hence her attacks on her are irrelevant.

Watch the video below to know more…

Afua Aduonum FAQs

Which Ghanaian is in the Guinness World Record?

A Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has successfully ended the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, exceeding the previous record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare.

Who is the longest singathon in the world?

Sunil Waghmare, he’s the current Guinness World record holder, for the longest sing marathon.

Who gives the Guinness World Record?

The brainchild of Sir Hugh Beaver, the book was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in Fleet Street, London, in August 1955.

Who checks Guinness World Records?

Guinness World Records has an expertly trained Records Management Team who undertake substantial research and verification checks to confirm whether a new record title has been achieved.