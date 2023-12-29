type here...
Guinness World Records officially reveals the current state of Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon record

By Armani Brooklyn
Afua Aduonum Sing-A-Thon – According to Guinness World Records, Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon is currently pending as it’s still under review.

Just a few hours ago, the attempt by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum to break the record for the longest singing marathon came to an end.

Afua Asantewaa unofficially broke the previous record of 105 hours set by an Indian in 2012 with a five-day singing marathon that started at midnight on Sunday, December 24 and ended at 7:00 am on December 29.

Afua performed for five days, six hours, and fifty-five minutes before her record attempt ended on Friday morning.

Afua Asantewaa made public remarks after her amazing achievement, thanking everyone who helped, even those who were unable to visit the Akwaaba Village.

Through her efforts, as well as the numerous replies made by Ghanaians beneath the various posts posted on the Guinness World Records official Facebook page, one journalist from Ghana named Abrantie Kwasi Gyamfi was able to elicit a response from the organization.

The body’s reaction made it clear that Afua and her colleagues still had a long way to go before they could be considered authentic, by providing the necessary proof.

Afua Aduonum FAQs

Which Ghanaian is in the Guinness World Record?

A Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has successfully ended the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, exceeding the previous record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare.

Who is the longest singathon in the world?

Sunil Waghmare, he’s the current Guinness World record holder, for the longest sing marathon.

Who gives the Guinness World Record?

The brainchild of Sir Hugh Beaver, the book was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in Fleet Street, London, in August 1955.

Who checks Guinness World Records?

Guinness World Records has an expertly trained Records Management Team who undertake substantial research and verification checks to confirm whether a new record title has been achieved.

