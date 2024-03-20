- Advertisement -

Ghanaian internet sensation, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who doubles as an event organizer has announced her intention to embark on a ‘Thank You tour’ beginning August 24, 2024 after a failed Singathon attempt.

Afua in a recent tweet said the tour is to show appreciation to countries which supported her in her Guinness World Record attempt noting that she will begin the tour with Toronto, Canada with more locations soon to be listed.

Asantewaa further called on non-Ghanaians and Ghanaians to join the tour which will end on September 3, 2024 and sponsored by Airmart, a travel agency.

She tweeted;

“I have a tall list of Countries i am so grateful to for their immense support for me during my GWR record attempt.

It’s time to say thank you beginning with all Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians in Toronto, Canada. Join us for an amazing experience from August 24 -September 03, 2024,”

The package for the tour which comes with a flight ticket for persons who wish to join includes 10 nights hotel accommodation, Canadian visa fees, biometric fees, tours in Toronto, etc.