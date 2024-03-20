“I divorced her because she is troublesome” – Alleged Ex husband of Fameye’s baby mama speaks

- Advertisement -

In wake of all the brouhaha concerning Ghanaian highlife singer, Fameye and his alleged marriage to a German girlfriend, a man claiming to be the ex husband of Fameye’s baby mama has come out to speak.

Recall ghpage.com breaking the news concerning Fameye and his baby mama with whom he has 2 kids after footages of him and a supposed German girlfriend hit the internet.

RELATED STORY: Fameye ditches wife and 2 kids as he ties knot with German lady – VIDEOS

One Facebook user by the name Michael Mensah Akolly has come out with some bold claims suggesting that he married the Ghanaian lady sometime ago but divorced her due to her troublesome behavior.

He wrote on Facebook;

“I married Fameye’s ex girlfriend at Ashongman estate, I divorced her because she’s a troublesome woman who does not understand anything. Good luck fameye“

RELATED NEWS: “He did it for green papers”; Netizens drag Fameye for leaving his wife and kids for German Woman – PHOTOS

We can’t confirm the certainty of these assertions but we’re following the update closely.