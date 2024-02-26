Afua Asantewaa relives Singathon moment with Nana Ama Mcbrown on Mcbrowns Kitchen

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian journalist and a Guinness World Record attempter, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum relived moments from her Guinness World Records sing-a-thon attempt when she appeared on the ever popular McBrown’s Kitchen hosted by seasoned actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Afua shared with Mcbrown her favorite songs during the singing marathon attempt and even performed some to her.

During the show, Afua Asantewaa opened up about her academic journey were she was not able to attend any of her selected Senior High School options and ended up in an Adventist school on the advise from her mother.

She also spoke about her marriage and GWR sing-a-thon events on the program.

According to her, she completed her basic education at Achimota Basic School and was selected by Wesley Grammar but she had to ditch it for Adventist Senior High School in Swedru in Ghana’s Central Region.

