Breaking News: Guinness World Record rejects Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon attempt – PHOTO

After 5 days and few hours of singing over 1000 songs, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has finally received the results for the ordeal she went through and it’s an unfortunate turn of event.

Afua Asantewaa officially wrapped up her challenge with 126 hours to her name, surpassing the number official 105 hour mark set by India’s Sunil Waghmare, the current Guinness World Record holder.

The determined and relentless women advocate started her Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual on 24th December, 2023 through to 29th, December 2023, midnight.

According to a post making rounds on social media purported to be shared by Guinness World Record, Afua Asantewaa’s record attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful after submitted evidence was checked.

How many hours did Afua Asantewaa sing?

Unofficially, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum sang for 126 hours, 52 minutes and a few seconds. Taking this into consideration, she did an additional 21 hours to the 105 hours achieved by Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

