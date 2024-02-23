“Singathon Reattempt”; Afua Asantewaa announces a second shot at the singing marathon – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

After close to two months, the Guiness World Records finally announced their verdict on Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s attempt to break the world record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

While hopes were high, a post making rounds on social media purported to be shared by Guinness World Record on X has saddened many Ghanaians who had high hopes that Afua will break the record.

According to post, Afua Asantewaa’s record attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful after submitted evidence was checked.

Afua Asantewaa has finally spoke on it in a post sighted on her Facebook page.

According to her, the news of the outcome of the Sing-a-thon attempt came few minutes as she was preparing to host a gala dinner and the launch of the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network attended by the President President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Afua made it clear that she would announce her next line of action in few days.

“Thank you all for your love and support. When life hands you lemons, turn them to lemonade. Success is sweetest when snatched out of the jaws of defeat‘” a portion of her post read.

In one of the hashtags on her announcement post, Afua gave Ghanaians a glimpse of hope that she’ll reattempt the singing marathon and promised to give further details in due time.