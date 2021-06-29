- Advertisement -

Actress Ahoufe Patri real name Priscilla Opoku Agyeman has caused massive stir on social media after she shared bedroom photos on social media.

In the photos sighted, Ahoufe Patri was captured in a bedroom sitting on a bed.

From the photos, she wore black lingerie as she looked so stunning. She then posed beautifully for the camera to capture.

See the photos below:

Ahoufe Patri

Ahoufe Patri

The new photos caught the attention of her colleague and fellow actor Kalybos as he reacted to it in a very funny way.

Read some comments below:

kalybos1: “Yummy ????”

ionareine: “Is your baby girl this cute ?”

cookieteegh: “Gurl, you are beautiful ??”