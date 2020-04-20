Popular television personality Matilda Adjoa Densu, known in showbiz circles as AJ Poundz got married in a secret ceremony amid the partial lockdown.

Her secret union with her husband took many people by surprise because they expected her to have one of those ‘popular’ weddings taking into account how they consider her to be seemingly loud in the industry.

To prove doubters who may not believe that she is married, she has shared for the first time after her secret wedding on social media picture of her handsome husband and beautiful 6-year-old dauhgter.

CHECK OUT THE PICTURE:

Some Netizens reacted to the picture she shared on social media;

oforiwaa_oyo; This is beautiful.

obaa_lanigh:Ur daughter is beautiful like her mom.

sellasiapp; Eiiiiii pundzzzzz baby… We are proud of you darling sir highe ND hey little Angel grow in wisdom and enjoy unmerited favour more than your mom ok. You’re sooo bful.

nanafrema_nfk; So beautiful father and daughter.