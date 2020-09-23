- Advertisement -

Matilda Adjoa Densu widely known in the media phase as AJ Poundz has welcomed a bouncing baby girl, GhPage gathers.

The Onua FM presenter and social media influencer’s pregnancy for the past 9 months became unknown to social media users and her fans alike.

AJ Poundz has finally, after hiding her pregnancy from the public eye has shared the news of her newly born child on her Instagram page, dropping baby bump photos.

She broke the news today, 23rd September 2020. Sharing the news on social media, the host of ‘Onua Nkonkonsa’ on Onua TV was thankful to God for bringing such joy into her life.

AJ Poundz also via the same platform expressed appreciation to all who during those times of pregnancy stood by her and encouraged her.

Below is the baby bump photo she shared on social media as she broke the news about her birth of a bouncing baby girl;

Captioning the photo, she wrote; “DEAR GOD, THE POOR GIRL YOU SAVED, THE ONE YOU RAISED YOURSELF, THE REJECTED STONE YOU MADE THE CORNER STONE, THE LAST YOU KEEP BRINGING HER FIRST HAS COME TO SAY A BIG THANK YOU??? IT DOESN’T MEAN ALL IS PERFECT IN MY WORLD BUT YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY PERFECT FOR ME AND LOOKING AT YOUR PERFECTION GIVES ME COURAGE TO FACE MY FEARS, TRUSTING YOU GIVES ME JOY, TOTALLY LEANING ON YOU GIVES ME HOPE AND I CANT STOP THANKING YOU ABBA FATHER??

WEDNESDAY STRONG IN WHITE? WELCOME MY QUEEN ? AJ POUNDZ JNR???

“THANK YOU ALL FOR THE LOVE AND SUPPORT?”

Poundz

Immediately after posting, celebrities took to her comment section to shower praises unto the Lord and congratulated her. Notable among the celebrities who felicitated her includes; Gloria Sarfo, Beverly Afaglo etc

@gloriaosarfo: Congratulations???

@beverly_afaglo: Oh wow beautiful. Congratulations ??????

@maamekyeraaa: Congrats mumy l always say l love you ?? yes i mean it may God bless you and the new child u have given us?

@julivel_covenantchild: Wwooooooowww Congratulations hun ??????????????????????????????????????Huuuuulaaaaaaayyyyyy? God is indeed faithful ??????

From GhPage we say CONGRATULATIONS AJ POUNDZ.