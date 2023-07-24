type here...
Ajagurajah and Amerado engage in a lyrical battle

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Ghanaian Preacher Ajagurajah and rapper Amerado have started a lyrical beef on social media and netizens are enjoying the buzz around it.

It’s a common practice for musicians to engage in lyrical battles with other musicians but a lyrical battle between a man of God and a musician is weird.

The dispute began when Amerado and Strongman Burner worked together on the song “Rap Is Alive,” where Amerado mockingly compared himself to Ajagurajah and said that he engaged in rap beef before preaching peace.

This amusing allusion offended the cleric, who quickly struck back with his own rap verse, starting a contentious exchange between them.

Amerado retaliated with a scathing retort as the conflict grew more heated, escalating the internet fight and gaining greater attention for the verse-by-verse battle.

Watch the video below:

Check out some comments below:

Cantonaasis: “I thank God I always have bundle anka m3y3 den.”

Iam_snapdek: “??? This track go get Ghana music awards p333??”

Grace_afia_amoako: “Am still supporting Ajagura I don’t want him to block me”

P4princelarge: “But on a Real @ajagurajah_official is good this is instant creativity true ooo who agrees????”

Kobbymurphy: “Kaish BET award winning rap ?????????”

    Source:Ghpage

