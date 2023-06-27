“I’m peerless when it comes to wealth and properties” – Bishop Ajagurajah brags (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah who’s the founder and leader of Ajagurajah Movement has bragged that he’s peerless amongst his colleague spiritual pastors as far as wealth and properties are concerned.

Speaking in a short video that caused a massive stir and raised eyebrows, the popular spiritualist emphatically stated that apart from (Odifuo Acqah, King Of Jews), none of his colleagues can compete with him in terms of money and expensive properties.

In the video, Bishop Ajagurajah confessed that his guardian angel named Ajagurajah stacks huge sums of money under his bed every blessed morning.

As bragged by Bishop Ajagurajah aka chop bar pastor, the money he spends daily is much more than the total net worth of most pastors.

To prove that he’s truly rich, he entreated the doubting Thomases to ask Kwaku Manu and Zionfelix about his wealth.

