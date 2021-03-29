Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah popularly known as Ajagurajah is one of the most famous people we have in Ghana. He is not a musician, an actor, or any showbiz personality but he has a huge following.

Although known for his controversial nature, Ajagurajah has always managed to keep his family out of the public eyes until now.

For the first time, Ajagurajah has put his beautiful daughter on social media for Ghanaians to know his family and the girl is just gorgeous.

The daughter is about 4 years old, beautiful dark compression and she is a complete photocopy of her daddy.

Check out the renowned man of God and her daughter below

Ajagurajah shows off her daughter

The name of this little princess has not been revealed yet but trust Ghpage to dig further for her name and the identity of her mummy as well in due time. Trust us and keep refreshing.