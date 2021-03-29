Nigerian Twitter is boiling after 50 people who attended a birthday party of an alleged Yahoo Boy (Sakawa Boy) have died mysteriously.

According to reports on social media the birthday was held over the weekend in Alagbole Akute in Nigeria and it was a grand celebration.

The birthday boy had his friends and their friends who numbered more than 50 people attending the birthday party.

But for some strange reasons, out of the number of people who attended, 50 people who attended the birthday party have died to the shock of Nigerians and the world.

One popular Twitter user from Nigeria with the Twitter handle @pelumiawotedu broke the news on Twitter wrote:

A Yahoo boy did a birthday party this last Sunday and Over 50 friends of his who attended the party are dead already. The toll still counting… This happened around Alagbole Akyere. May God help us. 8 casualties in my street last week.

Yahoo Boy’s birthday party ends tears after 50 people died

This twitter triggered a response from tweeps from Nigeria who also revealed what they know about the incident.

Some attributed it to a ritual killing while many suggested it could be someone poisoned their food or water to get the Yahoo Boy into trouble.

@ysquare_r revealed that his neighbor lost her, her child, and her son to the strange incident.

Not only that, but he had also claimed to a man in his street attending the birthday party with four of his friends and 5 of them are all dead.

READ SOME COMMENTS BELOW

As to the state of the Sakawa Boy, the reports have not revealed but comments suggest he is still alive to explain what really happened.

