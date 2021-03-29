Ghanaian Lesbians who gathered to hold a wedding ceremony in the presence of about 30 Ghanaian homosexuals at Kwaku Obomeng in the Eastern Region of Ghana have been arrested.

The wedding ceremony was held at midnight in a rented house in Kwahu Obomeng but their wedding and ceremony were cut short when the police and traditional authorities in Obomeng stormed the place and arrested them.

According to Nana Effah Opinamang III, the chief of Obomeng who spoke with Angel TV explained that they heard rumors about the impending wedding and they made plans to stop it.

Nana Effah Opinamang III revealed that the wedding took place at midnight and the police were waiting to pounds on them when the wedding started.

Out of the over 30 people who were gathered, only 22 were arrested by the police after the rest fled the venue.

He revealed that the people arrested are not from Kwahu. They came from all over the country to hold their wedding ceremony in the mountains.

Nana Effah Opinamang III further revealed they will deal drastically with the owner of the house where the wedding took place.

A spiritual cleansing will also take place to ride the town of all the abomination which had taken place at Kwahu Obomeng.

Listen to Nana Effah Opinamang III below

Kwahu in the Eastern Region is the travel destination for most Ghanaians and vacationers during the Easter Holidays.

The chief believe that is what must have motivated the homosexuals to hold their wedding in Kwahu.