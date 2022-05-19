- Advertisement -

Ghanaian spiritual leader Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly Known as Ajagurajah, has asserted that claims by the mother of late Osei Tutu that her son was bewitched is should not be underrated.

During an exclusive interview with Ghpage TV, the mother of the deceased Kumawood actor shared some secrets and circumstances leading to the death of her son after a short illness.

Among other things, she revealed that before his death Osei Tutu told him that someone in the movie industry wanted him dead and had taken him to a spiritualist to cast a spell on him.

She further claimed that about nine needles were removed from his throat after the actor and his younger brother visited an undisclosed spiritual centre for help to get well.

Watch the full interview below:

The narrative by Osei Tutu’s mother has struck Ajagurajah who seems very enlightened about spiritual matters such as the actor’s case.

The founder and leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, also known as Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana, occasionally takes to social media to interact with his fans and followers as well as shares lessons on how one can overcome spiritual problems.

Speaking in an Instagram live video, Bishop Ajagurajah reiterated that claims about Juju are real as they come in various forms.

He warned that people who do not believe in voodoo also known as black magic should learn lessons from Osei Tutu’s predicaments.

Watch the video below

Osei Tutu, 51, died Tuesday, May 17 2022, after a short illness.

The news about his sudden demise was communicated by fellow Kumawood actors and industry players.

Affectionately called Tutu, the vivacious actor starred in several movies alongside heavyweights like Agya Koo, Kyeiwaa, Emelia Brobbey et al.