AK Songstress dares Mzbel to release her song after song theft allegation
Entertainment

AK Songstress dares Mzbel to release her song after song theft allegation

By Qwame Benedict
AK Songstress dares Mzbel to release her song after song theft allegation
AK Songstress and Mzbel
Music sensation AK Songstress has come out again and has called on musician turned radio presenter Mzbel to drop her song after she(Mzbel) accused her of song theft.

Mzbel days ago cried foul on social media where she revealed that AK Songstress had stolen her song and would come out with the full details pretty soon.

AK Songstress some few weeks ago released her new song titled ‘Nkomo’ which features rapper Medikal but Mzbel after listening to the song claimed she was the real owner of the song.

According to Mzbel, she recorded the song about two years ago and played it her then-manager who is now the manager of AK Songstress in his studio one time After listening to the song, the manager suggested that she features Medikal on the joint because he believes that would make the song fly.

Mzbel continued that, AK songstress also came into the studio and the manager requested the Mzbel plays it for her to listen even though she was reluctant she played the song because she knew AK was a dancehall artiste.

But according to AK Songstress in reacting to the story, stated that they should just allow ‘old lady’ talk but she wasn’t ready to talk to bad against her because she has a lot of respect for her.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

She went on to say that Mzbel has stated that she was taking them to court and hence she wouldn’t want to talk much about it but allow the court to take its course in delivering judgement.

Watch the video of AK Songstress:

AK stated that she has been sympathizing with Mzbel for a long time following her issues with some other people but since Mzbel has brought her fight to her side she is now of the view that Mzbel is sick and needs attention or help from health personnel.

