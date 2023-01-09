Ghanaian dancehall diva who performs under the stage name AK Songstress has gladly announced that she’s expecting her first child.

The ‘Jonathan’ hitmaker has shared a set of alluring baby bump pictures on the internet for the first time.

Clad in a white shirt, AK Songstress proudly posted the pictures online to share the great news with her fans both locally and worldwide.

READ ALSO: I invested $20K in AK Songstress career but had no results – Manager

The comments section of the photos is filled with congratulatory messages both from her fans and other colleague industry persons.

According to some trolls, Jonathan, the man she talked about in her viral hit son is responsible for the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, AK Sonsgtress didn’t attach any captioned to the lovely photos making hr fans confused as to whether she’s truly pregnant or not.

Take a look at the pictures below to know more…

READ ALSO: AK Songstress applauds Kuami Eugene

Most female stars normally share their baby bump pictures after delivering. It’s convincing that AK Songtress has delivered and now sharing the baby bump pictures to subtly announce that she’s a new mother.