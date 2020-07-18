Lilwin is too skinny for you to fight, come and face me if you're a man-Akrobeto challenges Funny Face

Famous Ghanaian comic actor and Tv presenter, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto “who nose tomorrow” has reacted to the recent fight that ensued between Funny Face and Lilwin which occurred on UTV‘s United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

Akrobeto took his time to react to the two comic stars who nearly came to box each other on Tv, describing the scene as very disgraceful and appalling.

According to the UTV presenter, after turning all his anger towards Funny Face, for attempting to fight Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin when he knows the latter is just a skinny guy who looks like he can be blown away by the wind.

Akrobeto henceforth directed Funny Face that if he wants someone to fight he should come and face him and he would show him the ‘realities’.

According to Akrobeto, even land guards are no match for him so Funny Face should try him and see.

A usual, Akrobeto was funny and hilarious as he demonstrated once again why he’s the best comic actor.

The irony here is that Funny Face and Lilwin’s entire fight is over Funny Face winning the best comic actor award, which excluded him.

Regardless, he still is an ace comic actor, and both Funny Face and Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin respect and admires dearly.

Watch video below: