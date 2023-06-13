- Advertisement -

Veteran Kumawood actor professionally known as Akrobeto has descended on Oboy Siki for suggesting that Agya Koo was able to complete his most-talked-about mansion.

Recall that somewhere last week, Oboy Siki alleged in the course of an exclusive interview with GhPage Media that Agya Koo received a huge sum of money from the ruling NPP after endorsing Nana Addo’s candidature in both 2016 and 2020 and that was what he used to complete his mansion.

According to Oboy Siki, no actor can afford to build such an opulent house solely with earnings from acting.

“Agya was sidelined in the movie industry, so things weren’t going well for him, so in 2016, he went to do an endorsement for NPP, and that is where he got enough money. So, I want to explain to Ghanaians that, for us, the movie actors, if we can build, our money cannot build a proper house,”.

“So, all those who have built in Accra with these big mansions are not funds from the movie industry, so if anybody says so, that is a very big lie. The NPP money helped Agya to fund his building …with my knowledge and the things I know, that money was used for the building,”

Reacting to these claims from Oboy Siki, Akrobeto has dismissed the assertion that no movie actor or actress can build an ultra-modern mansion.

In an interview, Akrobeto revealed that he himself owns two heavy mansions and was able to build them from the revenue he generates from his acting career.

Disappointed Akrobeto angrily remarked that if Oboy Siki wasn’t able to acquire any expensive and worthy property in his name during his peak, other actors and actresses won’t be unfortunate like him.

