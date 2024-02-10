Akua GMB goes deep into how Afia Schwar allegedly slept with a dog for $5000 plus other dirty secrets

- Advertisement -

Akua GMB feels she did not do enough with the second reply to controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger and, hence, has come back for her again.

Akua Amoakowaa has again made a post to add more pieces of information to the earlier reply to the media personality.

In this new post, Akua GMB did not only say that Afia Schwar is a dog but a wife to a dog, meaning Afia Schwar sleeps with a dog for reasons best known to her.

Akua GMB did not go into details; all she did was label Afia Schwar, a wife to a dog who gets paid $5,000 whenever she sleeps with a dog.

“Kraman Yere,” she called Afia Schwar in her new post, which aims at adding more fire to the already-made post.

According to her, all the unprintable words the actress is using are cliches, and Ghanaians are fed up with her so she should come back with something better.

Going forward, she alleged that Afia Schwarzenegger was once a prostitute at Viena City but due to migration, she has turned into a circle prostitute.

She added that Afia Schwar is being paid 1 cedi for being a prostitute.

“Stray Dog bring new bars because Ghana is obviously tired of this. Viena City Ashawo who migrated to circle. Ashawo one cedi one cedi. Kraman yere 5000 dollars”, she wrote.

