Wabodam, Woyare , Dr Kwaku Oteng’s new wife is more classy and educated than you – Afia Schwar blasts Akua GMB (Video)

Just a few hours ago, Afia Schwar launched a scathy attack on Akua GMB for dragging Dr. Kwaku Oteng into her brother’s feud with an Adonko products distributor.

According to reports, Akua GMB’s brother Dada owes the distributor over Ghc 55,000 and has since refused to pay.

Following his brother’s arrest, Akua GMB took to her social media pages to call out Adonko Group Of Companies which Dr Kwaku Oteng owns for trying to intimidate her brother.

After Akua GMB’s lengthy post on social media, Afia Schwar also took to TikTok to accuse Akua GMB of sleeping with other men while she was still married to Dr Kwaku Oteng.

According to Afia Schwar who has sworn to defend Dr Kwaku Oteng until she dies, Afia GMB was allegedly dating 7 guys but admitted to sleeping with only one of them named Jeff.

As alleged by Afia Schwar, Akua GMB herself admitted to sleeping with Jeff when she was confronted by Dr Kwaku Oteng and this is why the business magnate allegedly divorced her.

Despite their divorce, Dr Kwaku Oteng still clothes, feeds and gives Akua GMB money regularly for the sake of the children they share.

Afia Schwar claims that Akua GMB’s house and the cars she drives were all funded by Dr Kwaku Oteng.

She further stated that Dr Kwaku Oteng’s new wife is more classy and educated than Akua GMB.

