type here...
GhPage Entertainment Akua GMB shows off the face of her beautiful daughter on social...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Akua GMB shows off the face of her beautiful daughter on social media

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
AKUA-GMB
- Advertisement -

Akua GMB has for the first time has flaunted her beautiful and adorable baby girl on social media after her marriage with business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng hit the rocks.

READ ALSO: Reasons why Afia Schwar hates Akua GMB & wants her marriage to collapse revealed

The former General Manager at Angel TV judging from the video sighted seemed unperturbed about the brouhaha that popped as she playfully sang with her daughter.

As we all know, Akua GMB and former husband, Dr. Kwaku Oteng for some weeks now has been the news item. Their most talked about union went down the drain in just a flash.

It all started when comedian Afia Schwarzenegger accused Akua GMB of infidelity adding that her newborn daughter doesn’t belong to Dr Kwaku Oteng but to Trigmatic.

Coming all out and strong again, Akua GMB took to social media to prove a point and shame critics. She’s a happy woman now.

READ ALSO: Akua GMB cheated on Dr Kwaku Oteng with a popular pastor – Afia Schwar drops bombshell

WATCH A VIDEO OF AKUA GMB & HER BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER;

Does she look like some rapper as Afia Schwar recently insinuated? Share your thoughts with us.

Previous articleI follow Jesus’ instructions-Cecilia Marfo replies Ken Agyapong
Next articleA second wave of COVID-19 would hit Ghana hard- Kwesi Pratt

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Kwame A-Plus takes on Sammy Gyamfi over his ‘insensible’ George Floyd Cartoon

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular entertainer and politician, Kwame A-Plus have joined the crusade on social media to heavily backlash Sammy Gyamfi over the tagged insensible...
Read more
Entertainment

Prince David Osei escapes gory accident

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Actor Prince David Osei according to earlier reports was involved in a horrifying accident that could have left a bitter taste in...
Read more
Entertainment

I want a God-fearing man to settle down with – Wendy Shay

Mr. Tabernacle -
Rufftown Records singer Wendy Shay, known in private life as Wendy Addo, is single and ready to settle down with a man...
Read more
Entertainment

Shatta Wale to host a new programme at GH One TV

Mr. Tabernacle -
Sensational dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has landed on a juicy deal with Gh One as he's set to host a new program...
Read more
Entertainment

Repented Yaa Jackson goes braless in a new video on social media

Mr. Tabernacle -
Songstress Yaa Jackson following the sudden death of the Kumawood's celebrated and decorated actor Bernard Nyarko and the recent happenings in the...
Read more
Entertainment

Ellen White breaks the internet with mouth-watering photos – Netizens react

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Kumawood actress and producer, Ellen White has stormed the internet with raunchy photos of herself and her fans can't keep calm.
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Accra
few clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
62 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Wed
29 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
29 °

Most Read

Entertainment

First photos of Obofour and Queen Ciara newborn triplet hit online

RASHAD -
One of the news which went viral all over social media in late May was the news of Queen Ciara, Obofuor’s wife’s...
Read more
Entertainment

Kennedy Agyapong’s abandoned mansion in his village surfaces on social media (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has time without number stated that he is filthy rich and has houses in almost every part...
Read more
Entertainment

I don’t enjoy being in court – Sandra Ankobiah

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has over the years been tagged as a slay queen whose expensive lifestyle is funded by big men...
Read more
Entertainment

Kennedy Agyapong issues warning to Cecilia Marfo

Qwame Benedict -
Politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong has warned gospel musician turned Evangelist Cecilia Marfo to desist from her evil dealings before he jumps...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News