Akua GMB has for the first time has flaunted her beautiful and adorable baby girl on social media after her marriage with business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng hit the rocks.

The former General Manager at Angel TV judging from the video sighted seemed unperturbed about the brouhaha that popped as she playfully sang with her daughter.

As we all know, Akua GMB and former husband, Dr. Kwaku Oteng for some weeks now has been the news item. Their most talked about union went down the drain in just a flash.

It all started when comedian Afia Schwarzenegger accused Akua GMB of infidelity adding that her newborn daughter doesn’t belong to Dr Kwaku Oteng but to Trigmatic.

Coming all out and strong again, Akua GMB took to social media to prove a point and shame critics. She’s a happy woman now.

WATCH A VIDEO OF AKUA GMB & HER BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER;

Does she look like some rapper as Afia Schwar recently insinuated? Share your thoughts with us.