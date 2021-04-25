Akua Saucy reacts to her viral bedroom videos & Photos on social media

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Twitter Influencer, Akua Saucy has finally reacted to her nude photos/videos that have since gone viral after it was shared by @Kwaby_Skrilla hours ago.

Saucy who is disturbed by the trolls on social media amid her leaked private explicit contents has dropped some comments on Twitter.

Watch the video below;

In a series of tweets, Akua Saucy seemingly has regretted her actions.

She said fewer words but the emoji the accompanied the words communicates everything she has in her heart.

Check her reactions below;

In the first tweet, she wrote: “Oh God, why me” and she added a lot of crying emojis.

The second tweet: “Everything happens for a reason”.

Her last tweet reads; “This too shall pass”.

Akua Saucy got herself trending on the internet in the last few days because of her viral stripped photos and videos which were released online by @Kwaby_Skrilla.

The guy @Kwaby Skrilla was reportedly giving Akua Saucy Ghc50 for her unclothed pics every day, and as a result, he has a large file full of raunchy images and video of her.

