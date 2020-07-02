The traditional ruler of Mampong Akwapim Apesemankahene; Nana Yirenkyi I has reacted to the viral unclad photo of Akuapem Poloo and her son.

According to the revered traditional ruler, Akuapem Poloo will be banished from the Akuapem traditional land and will also be banned from using the name ‘Akuapem’.

According to Nana Yirenkyi I, the Akuapen land is bigger and far valuable for Rosemond Brown Aka Akuapem Poloo to drag it in the mud.

Nana Yirenkyi I explained on a community-based radio station in Mampong Akuapem that they have on many occasions advised Rosemond Brown to live a decent life because of the Akuapem attached to her name.

But all the advice has fallen on death ears from the look of how she keeps disgracing the name and herself on social media.

‘We thought she will change but from what she has done now, I think she will never change”, The chief said.

The traditional ruler revealed in the interview he will consult all the five divisional chiefs in Akuapem to deal with Rosemond Brown and subsequently banish her from all Akuapem land.

The chief believes if she is no more from Akuapem following a traditional declaration, she can’t use the name again.

“If she is no more from here; she can’t be using the name of Akuapem any longer”, Nana Yirenkyi I said in the interview.

Nana Yirenkyi was reacting to the naked photo Of Akuapem Poloo and her son which went viral a couple of days ago.

Akuapem Poloo stripped herself and her son naked and shared the photo on social media to wish her son a happy birthday.

Ghanaians have not taken it light at all. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Ghana has even invited Akuapem Poloo for questioning following a petition by child rights international.