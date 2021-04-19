type here...
Akuapem Poloo's Lawyer files for appeal
Akuapem Poloo’s Lawyer files for appeal

By Mr. Tabernacle
Counsel for actress Rosemond Brown has filed an application for bail pending appeal.

Her lawyer Andrews Kudzo Vortia on Monday 19th April 2021, filed a notice of appeal and application for bail against the actress’ custodial sentence at the same time.

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court is expected to hear the bail application on Wednesday.

According to a report sighted by GHPage.com on Starr News, the convict actress is currently with the Osu Police awaiting her Covid-19 test result.

The convict was arrested and arraigned before the Circuit Court, Accra on three (3) counts of offences relating to obscenity.

She was sentenced to 90 days in prison on each of the three charges after pleading guilty to them, but the court said, the sentences are to run concurrently.

Before giving the sentence, Christina Cann, the judge of the Accra Circuit Court that handled the case highlighted her worry about the increase of nude photos and video on social media.

She expressed confidence that the sentence of Poloo will serve as a deterrent to people who engaged in such activities.

Her sentencing followed a pregnancy test she conducted after she was convicted, a requirement of the law before any custodial sentence could be passed on a woman who has not reached the menopausal stage.

However, not satisfied with the conviction, the convict has filed a notice of appeal at the High court for determination.

Source:GHPAGE

